CALIF. LOTTERY ISSUES NEW SPECS FOR AGENCY REVIEW

SAN FRANCISCO (Adage.com) -- The California Lottery Commission on Feb. 14 issued instructions for a revised media cost and compensation proposal to the four finalists competing for its five-year, $125 million advertising account. Jim Hasegawa, marketing director, said responses are due Feb. 27 from the four shops: Each of the contenders has partnered with a sibling media shop. FCB is working with Initiative Media; Grey is using MediaCom; McCann-Erickson is teamed with Universal McCann, and DDB is using OMD. Announcement date After the lottery staff reviews the proposals, on March 5 it will make its choice, naming a so-called apparent successful bidder. Then on April 11, the lottery staff will take its recommendation as to the apparent winner to the California Lottery Commission for a final vote, Mr. Hasegawa said. The new bid section in this long-running review contains a very specific seven-page document outlining media costs and profits on the account. Past controversy The commission initially awarded its account to DDB. Grey protested, citing issues with disclosures on media buying agencies. A second pitch was called, with FCB named the apparent winner. DDB, however, threatened legal action based on FCB's stated media buying costs.