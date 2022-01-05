Campaign portrays Capitol insurrectionists as Black one year after the riot

Goodby Silverstein & Partners is launching a campaign on the one-year anniversary of the day that insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol, flipping the script on that polarizing moment in history and posing the question: “What if they were Black?”
The campaign, budgeted at less than $50,000, was created on behalf of Courageous Conversation Global Foundation, an organization dedicated to improving racial equity in the country. The campaign is focused on a limited collection of air brush-style memorial shirts, created by artists Timothy Bluitt Jr. and Cassandra Burrell, that reimagine several white rioters present on Jan. 6, 2021 as Black.
On the back of each shirt is a different statistic that highlights bias within the justice system, including the fact that Black men are three times more likely to be killed by police, that one-third of unarmed people killed by police are Black and that Black people are five times more likely to be imprisoned.