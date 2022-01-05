Campaign portrays Capitol insurrectionists as Black one year after the riot

The shirts will debut through a catalog-style Instagram campaign that features them being worn around the Capitol and throughout Washington D.C. The images will encourage people to purchase shirts or hoodies, which retail at $37 and $38 respectively, through a website created for the campaign. A portion of the proceeds will go to the fund.

Context clues

According to Anthony O’Neill, creative director at GS&P, the goal is to create a conversation with as many people as possible.

“When we started working on this thing, no one had been charged,” O’Neill said. “The stats on the back of the shirts really force the point we're trying to make. We're not just saying if they were Black they'd be dead. We're saying even with a routine traffic stop, for example, there are two Americas. I think wherever you were on that day, you probably asked the question in the back of your mind, ‘What if they were Black?’ and hopefully that creates a conversation.”

The Black people shown on the clothes don’t share a physical likeness with the rioters that are referenced, but using context clues the audience can discern who they are being compared to.