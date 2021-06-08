Agency News

Here's what to expect from MediaLink's New York event during Cannes week

Speakers include Fiona Carter and Steve Stoute; proof of vaccination will be required
By Brian Bonilla. Published on June 08, 2021.
Publicis taps new CEOs of Spark Foundry and Starcom
Credit: Medialink

The Cannes Lions will be virtual this year except—as previously reported by Ad Age—for an in-person event hosted by MediaLink at the Whitney Museum of American Art on June 22nd.

The Medialink Live @ The Whitney event will include an afternoon of networking and programming. The day will start with a sit-down lunch at 1 p.m. and programming will take place from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

MediaLink’s partnered programming will be called "The Business of Creativity," and will be featured on the Cannes Lion Live website that Cannes delegates can access. Some sessions will be filmed virtually and some will take place at The Whitney. Speakers include: Fiona Carter, chief marketing officer, Goldman Sachs; Kate Jhaveri, CMO, National Basketball Association; Jason Horowitz, senior VP-Marketing, Mattel and Steve Stoute, CEO, and founder of UnitedMasters.

The proceedings will be capped off by the annual musical event hosted by MediaLink and iHeartMedia, relocated from its usual location at the Hotel du Cap in Antibes, France. Starting at 5 p.m. David Grohl, lead singer of the Foo Fighters, will perform live at the Whitney for an intimate group of senior executives from brands, agencies, media companies, technology companies, and financial firms.

"There is a level of excitement and energy that comes with live music that we all truly have missed, so we are excited to be back at it and hosting this special performance by Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters for fans of advertising and music," Gayle Troberman, CMO of iHeartMedia told Ad Age.

All attendees will be required to be vaccinated. The Whitney’s capacity limit is capped at 150 people in the museum and 90 people in the theater where the programming will be held.

"As the city safely reopens, this is a moment to bring together industry colleagues and friends face-to-face to hash out solutions to our biggest challenges and toast to a healthier, more prosperous future for our industry," Michael Kassam, chairman, and CEO of MediaLink said.

