Cannes Lions to include an in-person event in New York—here's what to expect
The Cannes Lions will be virtual this year except—as previously reported by Ad Age—for an in-person event hosted by MediaLink at the Whitney Museum of American Art on June 22nd.
The Medialink Live @ The Whitney event will include an afternoon of networking and programming. The day will start with a sit-down lunch at 1 p.m. and programming will take place from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
MediaLink’s partnered programming will be called "The Business of Creativity," and will be featured on the Cannes Lion Live website that Cannes delegates can access. Some sessions will be filmed virtually and some will take place at The Whitney. Speakers include: Fiona Carter, chief marketing officer, Goldman Sachs; Kate Jhaveri, CMO, National Basketball Association; Jason Horowitz, senior VP-Marketing, Mattel and Steve Stoute, CEO, and founder of UnitedMasters.
The proceedings will be capped off by the annual musical event hosted by MediaLink and iHeartMedia, relocated from its usual location at the Hotel du Cap in Antibes, France. Starting at 5 p.m. David Grohl, lead singer of the Foo Fighters, will perform live at the Whitney for an intimate group of senior executives from brands, agencies, media companies, technology companies, and financial firms.
All attendees will be required to be vaccinated. The Whitney’s capacity limit is capped at 150 people in the museum and 90 people in the theater where the programming will be held.