CASINO GROUP NAMES MULTICULTURAL AGENCY

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- MGM Mirage, which owns and operates 15 casino properties, has tapped Muse, Cordero, Chen & Partners, Los Angeles, as its multicultural agency. Billings were not disclosed. The review was handled by MGM Mirage Advertising, the casino company's in-house agency. Other finalists were HAJ & Associates, a division of MMG Worldwide, Kansas City, Mo.; Grupo N Advertising, Phoenix; Brogan & Partners, Detroit; Urban Hues, Dallas; and YP&B Christian, Orlando, Fla. Among MGM Mirage's properties are the Bellagio and the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.