CASIO NARROWS REVIEW TO SIX

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Six New York agencies have been selected to participate in office visits with Casio as part of the company's review for its $5 million to $10 million account, according to executives familiar with the matter. From the 10 to 12 initial competitors, Interpublic Group of Cos.' Avrett Free & Ginsberg and sibling Hill, Holliday, Connors, Cosmopulous; Maxxcom's Margeotes Fertitta & Partners; ADK America; Gigante Vaz; and Wolf Group, have been tapped. The incumbent is independent Rotter-Kantor, New York. After this phase, three shops will be tapped to complete an assignment. Consultant Roth Associates, New York, is handling the search.