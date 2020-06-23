Agency News

CBS moves planning and buying to Horizon Media

The agency will now handle media for CBS, CBS Access and Showtime, taking the business from OMD
By Lindsay Rittenhouse. Published on June 23, 2020.
WPP wins WW's North American media business

Horizon Media wins media duties across CBS, CBS Access and Showtime.

Credit: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

CBS moved its media planning and buying business to Horizon Media from OMD, following a review, people close to the business confirmed to Ad Age.

Those people say the move marks a consolidation of all CBS and Viacom brands (ViacomCBS) with Horizon Media, following last year's merger of the two companies. The recent review was for the CBS, CBS Access and Showtime brands only, according to the people close to the business, but Horizon Media had already been handling media for the Viacom portfolio of brands.

Spokespeople for Horizon Media and CBS declined comment.

One person close to the business told Ad Age that, as part of the ongoing ViacomCBS post-merger integration process, the companies "are reviewing vendor relationships and consolidating them where it makes sense." OMD remains a partner for ad sales efforts, according to the person.

Omnicom Group's OMD previously won CBS' media account without a review in 2008, taking the business away from Interpublic Group of Cos.' Initiative at the time. An OMD spokesperson declined comment.

According to R3 estimates, CBS spends about $180 million on measured media per year across its brands.

CBS and Viacom agreed to merge last April. The deal brought together the CBS, Showtime, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures brands, among others, under a single entity known as ViacomCBS.

Campaign first reported the news of Horizon Media winning media duties for CBS, CBS Access and Showtime.

Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi contributed to this report.

