Agency News

Chase puts media account into review

Pitch follows appointment of new chief marketing officer
By Lindsay Rittenhouse and Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on September 23, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Why HBO Max's branding guru built his own 'anti-racist' agency: Uncomfortable Conversations

Chase is putting its media business into review.

Credit: Bloomberg

With a new chief marketing officer at the helm, JP Morgan Chase is putting its global media business into review, according to people close to the matter.

The people say the review, which was first reported by Campaign, is being run by consultancy MediaLink, which declined to comment.

Those people say Publicis Media’s Zenith is the incumbent agency on JP Morgan Chase’s offline U.S. planning and buying business. 

A spokesperson for Zenith declined comment, but one person says the agency will compete in the review. If the agency wins, it will expand its partnership with the client by picking up the entire global scope of the business. 

 

It’s unclear what other agencies are participating. The person close to the matter says JP Morgan Chase currently handles all digital media duties in-house and works with various different agencies on its global account so it seems the company is seeking to consolidate the entirety of its business with one partner.

Zenith first won JP Morgan Chase’s media account in 2005 and successfully defended it in a 2011 review.

 Last year, Chase spent $287.8 million on measured media in the U.S., an 18 percent increase over 2018, according to Ad Age’s Datacenter.

 Early this year, Chase promoted Leslie Gillin to the CMO role for the Chase, JP Morgan and corporate brands, replacing longtime brand veteran Kristin Lemkau, who now leads wealth management.

A Chase spokesman declined to comment.

 

In this article:

Thumbnail
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Lindsay Rittenhouse is a reporter covering ad agencies.

View all articles by this author
Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Why HBO Max's branding guru built his own 'anti-racist' agency: Uncomfortable Conversations

Why HBO Max's branding guru built his own 'anti-racist' agency: Uncomfortable Conversations
T-Mobile places $2.1 billion media account in review

T-Mobile places $2.1 billion media account in review
Sandy Hook Promise's harrowing 'Back-to-School Essentials' wins the 2020 Outstanding Commercial Emmy

Sandy Hook Promise's harrowing 'Back-to-School Essentials' wins the 2020 Outstanding Commercial Emmy
RPA's Jason Sperling heads to Facebook Reality Labs

RPA's Jason Sperling heads to Facebook Reality Labs
Exclusive: IPG's Huge Global CEO Pete Stein departs for Dentsu's Merkle

Exclusive: IPG's Huge Global CEO Pete Stein departs for Dentsu's Merkle
Exclusive: Havas Group acquires majority stake in small agency Camp + King

Exclusive: Havas Group acquires majority stake in small agency Camp + King
Horizon Next gains back weight-loss client with Jenny Craig win

Horizon Next gains back weight-loss client with Jenny Craig win
Dave 'Weather' Edwards joins R3 to lead global business development

Dave 'Weather' Edwards joins R3 to lead global business development