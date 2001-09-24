CHICKEN FAST-FEEDER EXTENDS DEAL WITH RICHARDS GROUP

CHICAGO (AdAge.com) -- Chick-fil-A, Atlanta, the nation's No. 3 fast-food chicken operator famous for its advertising starring Holstein cows, expanded its relationship with the Richards Group, Dallas. The agency has handled advertising for the brand since 1994 and bested Rare Medium, New York, and Macquarium, Atlanta, for interactive marketing responsibilities following a two-month review. Billings were not disclosed. Richards Interactive will relaunch and expand the chain's corporate Web site (chickfila.com) and handle media planning and buying via sister shop Click Here.