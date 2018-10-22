Ford's former chief brand officer joins Airbnb; Joan expands creative team

Musa Tariq Credit: Airbnb

Airbnb hired Musa Tariq as marketing director for experiences. He was chief brand officer at Ford until earlier this year and spent three years at Apple as global marketing and communications director for Apple Retail. He led social media efforts at both Nike and Burberry and began his marketing career with agency positions at J. Walter Thompson and Saatchi & Saatchi.

New hires Credit: Joan Creative

Joan Creative hired eight people. Creative Director Lindsey Lanpher joins from Anomaly via BBH, and Director of Creative Services Rebecca Patrick joins from BuzzFeed via Ogilvy. Executive Producer Laura Lepre has held positions with Mother, Ogilvy and the "Tyra Banks Show." Senior Designer Gonzalo Hergueta was previously at Johannes Leonardo, and Art Director Boris Opacic joins from Fallon Minneapolis. Strategy Director Chris Turney joins from from Argonaut via BBDO, and Group Account Director Luisa Bundy joins from Anomaly after gigs at Sunshine and Wieden+Kennedy. Joan also picks up Junior Strategist Hannah Lewman. Along with the new hires, the agency will be relocating to a new office at 44 Wall St. by the end of the year.

John Kovacevich Credit: Duncan Channon

San Francisco agency Duncan Channon hired John Kovacevich as executive creative director. He has spent nearly four years freelancing with brands like Facebook, Airbnb and Google and agencies including 215McCann and Mekanism. Previously, Kovacevich was director of comms at Goodby Silverstein & Partners and held creative positions at FCB and Goodby.

Preeti Patel Credit: R/GA

Preeti Patel joins R/GA New York as senior vice president of technology. Most recently, she was VP of technology at Rauxa, and she served as senior director of technology at Huge, working with clients like Thomson Reuters, Verizon, Morgan Stanley and Exxon Mobil. She was also VP, product development at the Marlin Company.

Veronica Parker-Hahn Credit: Effie Worldwide

Veronica Parker-Hahn was named SVP, growth & innovation at Effie Worldwide, a new position at the organization. She has worked at agencies including FCB, DDB, BBDO, mcgarrybowen and Droga5 for brands like Pepsi, Nabisco and Mars. Previously, she was the first VP of marketing for Oscar Insurance.

Alana Eversole Credit: Fitch

Fitch promoted Alana Eversole to executive development director, leading strategic growth efforts on all new accounts at the brand and retail consultancy. After joining the company in 2013, she spent several years as business development manager and business development director. Prior to that, she was vice president at Glavan Feher Architects.

Jeffrey Ludlow Credit: BMD

Jeffrey Ludlow joins MDC shop Bruce Mau Design as its first chief creative officer. Previously he was principal and creative director for the Madrid Office of 2x4, working with clients like Nike, Herzog & de Meuron, Kanye West, MoMA and Prada.

Ruth Sreenan Credit: AnalogFolk

Digital creative agency AnalogFolk hired Ruth Sreenan as EVP, operations for the U.S. Most recently, she was SVP, finance and operations at WPP shop Possible and acted as the agency's regional lead for cross-WPP new business opportunities. She spent two years as EVP, marketing operations at EuroRSCG Life 4D and held leadership positions in both New York and London at Digitas.

Natalie Heckel Credit: Ogilvy

Natalie Heckel is now chief delivery officer for Ogilvy in Paris, a new role at the agency. Previously she was director of account management, client business partner and head of the agency's health and wellness. Prior to that, she was executive director and headed accounts including Mondelez, Ford Motor Company France and Nestlé. She also worked at Ogilvy in Austria as an international client director.

Ad Council logo Credit: Ad Council

The Ad Council announced new board members: Kasha Cacy, global CEO, Engine; Lisa Caputo, EVP, marketing, communications and customer experience, The Travelers Companies; Lisa Donohue, CEO, Publicis Spine; Ernestine Fu, chairman, Gfycat; Amy Fuller, chief marketing & communications Officer, Accenture; Jill Gregory, EVP & CMO, NASCAR; Nick Law, CCO, Publicis Groupe; Kristin Lemkau, CMO, JPMorgan Chase; Lynn Lewis, President, East Coast and Global CMO, UM; Erin Madorsky, CRO, Verve; Elizabeth McCune, Chief Growth Officer, GroupM Global; Kirk McDonald, CMO, Xandr; Nicolle Pangis, CEO, NCC Media; Sean Reardon, CEO, Moxie, MRY and Zenith USA; Hayley Romer, Chief Revenue Officer & Publisher, The Atlantic; Lindsey Roy, CMO, Hallmark Cards; Erica Schmidt, Global CEO, Cadreon; Val Vargas, VP, advertising & marketing Communications, AT&T; Tiffany R. Warren, chief diversity officer, Omnicom; Danielle Weisberg, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, theSkimm; Tony Weisman, CMO, Dunkin' U.S.; Jennifer Witz, EVP & CMO, SiriusXM.