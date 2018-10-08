Newly merged Forsman & Bodenfors hires a creative duo, Deutsch L.A. promotes Hodgkin to head of strategy

Jordan Chouteau and Cerra Buckholz Credit: Forsman & Bodenfors

Creative duo Jordan Chouteau and Cerra Buckholz joined Forsman & Bodenfors as group creative directors in New York, just weeks after the agency merged with KBS. Chouteau has worked as a creative director and copywriter for clients like Google, Kraft, Virgin Mobile, Adidas and Sony and held positions at Mother and 180LA. Buckholz was a creative director and art director for clients like Google, K-Y, Oreo, Facebook, Xbox and Kraft. She was senior art director at CP&B and worked at AKQA in San Francisco.

Kelsey Hodgkin Credit: Deutsch

Deutsch Los Angeles promoted Kelsey Hodgkin to head of strategy. She joined the agency in 2014 as exec-VP, group strategy director and has been leading back-to-school efforts for Target, as well as agency work for #MeToo with movement founder Tarana Burke. Hodgkin has also held positions at BBH, Ponce Buenos Aires, Modernista! and Mullen, working on clients like Diet Coke, Tesco, British Airways, Google, Amazon, Adidas and Toms.

Sumer Friedrichs Credit: We Are Unlimited

Sumer Friedrichs joins Omnicom's We Are Unlimited as chief production officer. Most recently she was SVP, director of integrated production at GTB, where she led global campaigns for Ford and helped spearhead internal studio The Park. Previously, she spent seven years at Campbell-Ewald working on clients like Chevrolet, Farmers Insurance and the U.S. Navy, four years at ESPN and worked in commercial production for Bandito Brothers.

Tim Wettstein and Tim Holman Credit: Proximity Worldwide

Proximity Worldwide in Düsseldorf hired Tim Wettstein as creative managing director and promoted Tim Holman to managing director. Wettstein joins from Team One in Dallas, where he served as executive creative director on the Lexus account in North America. Previously, he worked at 72andSunny, CP&B, J. Walter Thompson and BBDO New York. Holman had been client service director at Proximity. He joined the agency in 2017 after working at Clemenger BBDO in Melbourne.

Chad Rea Credit: Chad Rea

Austin-based social impact artist Chad Rea is now a creative director at Oliver Russell, an Idaho agency and B-Corp that was the first public benefit corporation in the state. Previously, Rea was a creative director at Wieden & Kennedy and a senior copywriter at Mother London and KesselsKramer in Amsterdam. He also founded the agency 86 the Onions in Los Angeles and teaches at the University of Texas in Austin. He has worked with brands including Target, Google, Nike, Starbucks and MTV and created art installations like "#TheGunShow," which dealt with mass shootings.