COKE ASSIGNS 'MID-CALORIE' COLA TO BERLIN CAMERON

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Coca-Cola Co. selected WPP Group's Berlin Cameron/Red Cell, New York, to handle advertising responsibilities for the launch of a new 'mid-calorie' cola, according to executives familiar with the plan. Dubbed "Coke Ultra," the soft drink is Related Story: PEPSI TO LAUNCH 'MID-CALORIE' SODA CALLED PEPSI EDGE Targets Consumers Who Drink Both Diet and Regular Colas Coke Classic shop Berlin Cameron already handles advertising for Coca-Cola Classic in North America, an account worth $250 million. A Coca-Cola spokesman would not comment on the assignment, except to say, "We are always looking at ways to strengthen and expand the Coke franchise. We are testing a broad range of products." Berlin Cameron referred all calls to Coca-Cola. Executives familiar with the review said Berlin Cameron competed against Richmond, Va.-based Martin Agency, the Interpublic Group of Cos. agency that helped launch Vanilla Coke. Coke's soft-drink archrival, Pepsi-Cola North America, last week announced plans for its mid-calorie version, Pepsi Edge. The drinks are referred to as "mid-calorie" because they have half the sugar and calories -- but apparently all the taste -- of a regular cola. Coke Ultra, like Pepsi Edge, will be marketed at consumers who like the flavor of regular soft-drinks but want less sugar, though not necessarily an artificially-sweetened diet drink.