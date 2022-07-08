Connelly Partners employees can now work from another international office for up to three months

'Really be part of the community'

Under the program, a Connelly staffer is sent to a different office to work and collaborate with other employees in person, as well as enjoy bonus vacation days to explore the new location. The agency, which has clients including Titleist, New Balance and Gorton’s Seafood, wants its employees to fully immerse themselves within a different culture. That's why they are required to go for at least a month, because “anything less feels more like a vacation,” Wantman said.

“You want people to get there and not just [treat it like] a kind of vacation of popular tourist spots, but to really live in the neighborhood, understand the culture, understand the people, meet the clients and really be part of the community,” he added.

For now, employees in the program will stay in Airbnb properties, but the agency is looking at purchasing real estate in all three markets to enhance the program and allow for more people to go in the future. The agency is also allowing people to do house swaps. If someone from Dublin wants to go to Boston and vice versa, for example, the agency would help them set up a house swap and pay for airfare.