COORS LOOKS AT DEUTSCH, ARNOLD IN SEARCH

BOSTON (AdAge.com) -- Coors Brewing Co. has met with agencies including Interpublic Group of Cos.' Deutsch, Los Angeles, as it seeks a second shop for fresh creative ideas on its $125 million advertising account. The brewer has also met with other agencies, including Havas' Arnold Worldwide. If Deutsch wins the assignment, it would be the latest victory for that agency in a strong year and a coup for Interpublic, which would keep the account entirely under its umbrella. 'Surgical smart bombs' Coors said earlier Coors' new chief marketing officer, Ron Askew, who is leading the search, was out of the office last week and could not be reached for comment. Earlier, Mr. Askew said he expected the search to be completed by early August. Deutsch Chairman-CEO Donny Deutsch referred calls to Coors, where a spokeswoman said there has not yet been a decision. Arnold could not be reached for comment. Not Y&R Coors was also said to have taken an early look at WPP Group's Y&R Advertising, New York, but that agency denied interest in the account. Y&R's Chicago office works for rival Miller Brewing Co. ~ ~ ~ Alice Z. Cuneo and Lisa Sanders contributed to this report.