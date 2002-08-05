COORS LOOKS FOR SECOND PROMO SHOP

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Coors Brewing Co., Golden, colo., said it is about to open a review for a second promotion agency. The new shop would concentrate on ideas involving the major holidays. Related Stories: COORS LOOKS AT DEUTSCH, ARNOLD IN SEARCH Brewer Seeks Second Shop on $125 Million Account Omnicom Group's Integer Group, Lakewood, Colo., remains Coors' lead promotion agency and will continue to handle specific brand promotions as well as some of the holiday work and all production. The brewer is still looking for a second shop for its $125 million creative account. Coors recently met with Interpublic Group of Cos.' Deutsch, Los Angeles, and Havas' Arnold Worldwide.