CP&B is closing its LA office as part of broader consolidation moves

MDC Partners' Crispin Porter & Bogusky is closing its Los Angeles office, consolidating its North America operations in Boulder.

The change comes two months after founder Alex Bogusky announced a high-profile return to the agency as co-founder and chief creative engineer.

"CP+B LA began as a production outpost but after my departure slowly morphed into a full-service office," Bogusky said in a statement. "With our production capabilities through Ming LA (formerly CP+B Plus Productions) the office is redundant and distracting from our ambition to offer the absolute highest-quality creative product."

The agency said a majority of the L.A. office's employees are being offered relocation. L.A. office managing director Ryan Skubic and executive creative director Tom Adams will move to Boulder "as part of the new focus and bring current L.A. accounts with them." The shop's clients include Jose Cuervo and Sorel.

The agency also shuttered its Miami office earlier this year. While Miami was where the agency made a name for itself starting in 1988, by late last year the office had been the smallest of CP&B's locations in the U.S. with about 75 staffers, most whom worked in finance and accounting. At the time, the agency said the majority of client-facing employees would relocate to either the Los Angeles or Boulder offices, as well as some in other departments.

The closure comes in a time of tumult for MDC Partners. Last month, the agency said its CEO and chairman Scott Kauffman would be stepping down from his role. MDC then said it was considering "potential strategic alternatives" that could include the sale of the agency holding company, whose portfolio includes 72andSunny, Anomaly, Assembly, Colle McVoy and Doner.

Earlier this year, Infiniti parted ways with 72andSunny, less than a year after the shop (which handles the client out of its Boulder office) was hired to handle creative for several global vehicle launches, Ad Age reported at the time. 72andSunny, which was hired last August, had been handling all global creative responsibilities. That meant less work for MDC sibling agency CP&B, which has been working with Infiniti since 2014.

But CP&B regained its pole position on the brand with the split with 72andSunny, people familiar with the matter said earlier this year. A CP&B spokesman said Thursday the agency continues to work with Infiniti.