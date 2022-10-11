CPB revamps leadership team and names Brad Simms global CEO

Global focus

The expanded leadership team will be looking to position CPB as a global agency as “opposed to a handful of regional offices,” according to Simms, who said he needed to elevate existing CPB leadership to accomplish that. He said that is a “big change” from how Crispin previously handled leadership hires.

“Crispin admittedly has had some ups and downs in the last few years, but I think the unlock that we have figured out, and it's reflective in what's happening in the agency and it's been happening for the last six months, is just how do we give the existing leadership who has the passion, who know how to grow the business, the reins to make that happen,” he said.

Simms said he considered the idea of folding CPB into another agency but that it ultimately “didn’t make sense.”

“When you step back and you look at the work, and you look at the team here that is on the ground, this is not a team that we've hired from some other old school agencies and tried to bring in to reinvigorate Crispin,” Simms said. “For me, this is a focus question. If we just get Crispin globally focused, the momentum's going to continue and the agency's going to continue to grow.”

'Creativity at the heart'

The agency will also allow its creative departments to work on briefs across different regions globally, which James said is different from how the agency operated previously.

“My teams in London may work on some U.S. briefs or some Latin America briefs,” she said. “I hope what we're going to show very quickly is a different way to do global that has more creativity at the heart.”

Simms says the biggest difference between what CPB will be moving forward compared to the last few years is the level of “focus” that the team will have in terms of taking on the right accounts.

"I think that the biggest lesson learned in the last three to four years at Crispin is we are clear on our strategy, we can see it winning, and we need to be focused on working with clients and working with opportunities that fit with our strategy as opposed to the big pitch that comes in that lands on our desk," Simms said.

CPB also is looking for acquisitions. Reis says he's seeking content, social and digital shops “with a focus on digital transformation, data science and PR," to potentially add to the agency fold.