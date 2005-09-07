CRISPIN PORTER WINS SPRITE AD ACCOUNT

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Coca-Cola Co. has awarded advertising duties for its Sprite brand to MDC Partners-backed Crispin Porter & Bogusky, Miami, executives familiar with the matter said. Another Crispin win The move follows a shootout between Crispin Porter and incumbent Ogilvy & Mather, New York, part of the WPP Group. It?s the second major win this week for the Miami-based shop, which picked off the coveted Volkswagen ad account from incumbent Havas? Arnold Worldwide. Crispin also handles Coke Zero, for which it recently broke spots based on the classic ?Hilltop? commercial. $44 million spent in '04 Coke spent $44 million on Sprite in 2004, according to TNS Media Intelligence. Crispin and Ogilvy representatives referred calls to the Coke. A Coke spokeswoman did not immediately return calls for comment. It?s unclear whether the account shift will mean the end of Miles Thirst, the miniature, street-talking puppet created by Ogilvy.