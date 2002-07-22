DAILEY ADDED TO DENNY'S REVIEW

CHICAGO (AdAge.com) -- Denny's has added a late addition to its list of finalists for its 50 million to $60 million advertising review, according to an executive with knowledge of the meeting. The Spartanburg, S.C.-based chain is meeting today with Dailey & Associates, West Hollywood, Calif. Denny's is part of the Related Stories: DENNY'S NAMES FINALISTS FOR $50 MILLION REVIEW Shops Vie for General Market, Hispanic and African-American Accounts DENNY'S TOP MARKETING OFFICER LEAVES Replacement to Be Announced Tomorrow DENNY'S $60 MILLION ACCOUNT IN REVIEW Incumbent WestWayne Met With Chain's Execs Joined in midst of review In May, Ms. Jenkins joined Denny's as senior vice president and chief marketing officer while the family dining chain was in the midst of its review. Because of its prior ties to Ms. Jenkins, Dailey & Associates is expected to have an edge over the other finalists: Interpublic's Mullen, Winston-Salem, N.C.; Publicis Groupe's Publicis in Mid America, Dallas; and independent Doner, Southfield, Mich. Denny's representatives declined to comment. Rojek Cutcher Group, Cleveland, is handling the pitch.