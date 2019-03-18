Dailey promotes Wesson to CCO; BBDO snags digital talent from 72andSunny

Marcus Wesson Credit: Dailey

Dailey promoted Marcus Wesson to chief creative officer from executive creative director. Managing Partner Bill Waldner was CCO until 2017, when the agency bought itself back from IPG, a process that also saw Dailey's return to the agency after three years away at Omelet and 72andSunny. Prior to that, he had been an ACD at Dailey for five years. In addition to holding positions at TBWA/Chiat/Day and DDB, he has worked with brands including Nissan, Activision, Carl's Jr. and Honda.

Vishal Dheiman Credit: BBDO New York

Vishal Dheiman joins BBDO New York as head of tactical innovation. Most recently, he spent three years as digital lead at 72andSunny New York, working with clients including Smirnoff, Facebook, General Mills and Samsung. He also held positions at JWT in both New York and London, as well as Karmarama, working on clients like Google, HSBC, Shell, Energizer and Bloomberg.

Joe Crump, Justin Marshall Credit: Wunderman Thompson

Joe Crump has been appointed CEO of Wunderman Thompson New York. He will continue to act as the North America team lead for WPP on the VW account. Crump joins from Possible N.Y, where he was managing director. Prior to that, he spent 17 years at Razorfish. In addition, Wunderman Seattle, Possible Seattle and Cole & Weber are joining to form Wunderman Thompson Seattle, and Wunderman Seattle Managing Director Justin Marshall has been appointed president.

Michael Kutschinski Credit: Plan.Net

Michael Kutschinski, former chief creative officer at Ogilvy Germany, is now managing director, creation, at Plan.Net UX. He spent the last 15 years at Ogilvy, rising from executive creative director to global chief creative officer of OgilvyOne Worldwide and was responsible for accounts including BMW, Deutsche Bahn, Nescafé, O2 and Volkswagen. After OgilvyOne was absorbed by Ogilvy, he became CCO at Ogilvy Germany and global creative leader customer engagement & commerce at Ogilvy.

Jenn Szekely Credit: Coley Porter Bell

Branding agency Coley Porter Bell appointed Jenn Szekely as managing partner, USA. Most recently she led business development and marketing for IPG's FutureBrand, which she helped expand to the West Coast. She also spent four years as SVP, business development at Siegel & Gale.

Richard Chong Credit: Serviceplan Malaysia

Serviceplan Malaysia hired Richard Chong as senior creative director. Previously, he was group creative director at McCann Healthcare in Beijing. He has held positions at Y&R, JWT, Grey, McCann and Publicis, working with clients including Maxis, Petronas, OCBC, Nestlé, BMW, Tourism Malaysia, Johnson & Johnson and Reckitt & Benckiser.