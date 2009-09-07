Bad for DDB, Bad for Ad Shows, Just Plain Bad

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Insensitive and simply awful creative. Lust for awards at the expense of a client. Ignorance on the part of executives about what's going on at -- and coming out of -- their own agency. Truly awful crisis management at both the local and global level. According to new rules released Friday, the show will ban for three years any ad that "has run once, on late-night TV, or has only run because the agency produced a single ad and paid to run it themselves." Fake ads and people credited on them will be banned for five years. It remains to be seen whether other awards shows will follow suit and adopt more-stringent standards when it comes to eliminating these kinds of ads. The print ad depicts dozens of planes flying toward a Manhattan with the now-fallen World Trade Center towers still standing. The copy: "The tsunami killed 100 times more people than 9/11. The planet is brutally powerful. Respect it. Preserve it." Like wildfire\nThe ad garnered enough blog attention to land DDB Brasil President Sergio Valente and the responsible creatives the title of "Worst People in the World" on Keith Olbermann's MSNBC show. It first appeared on the blog Ads of the World, which received the work as part of a DDB press release. Ad Age sibling Creativity also received the ad, in what was said to be a mistake, from DDB Brasil. One of the most shocking elements of the affair was how poorly DDB, both locally and at the global level, responded to the crisis. In addition to the embarrassing mismanagement on the ground in Sao Paulo -- the office initially and almost comically denied creating the ad -- DDB's worldwide leadership was apparently caught in an end-of-summer slumber and was slow in responding to a major crisis at one of its most important agencies. Days after the offending ad surfaced, Global CEO Chuck Brymer, whose agency works on heartland American brands such as Budweiser, McDonald's and State Farm, could muster only a short statement on behalf of an agency whose creative prowess DDB is always celebrating: "I find the advertisement offensive and insensitive and I humbly apologize on behalf of myself and the employees of DDB Worldwide." After requests for further comment, a PR person gave another brief line: "We are taking corrective actions to ensure that future pro bono work from our offices undergo a more rigorous review." On the agency website, and in a joint statement with WWF-Brazil, DDB Brasil apologized for the ad and attributed it to "the inexperience of some professionals on both sides, and not bad faith or disrespect toward American suffering." DDB Brasil has been the WWF's agency in Brazil for three years and has won numerous creative awards for its work for the conservation group. DDB Brasil also won Agency of the Year at Cannes this year for winning more Lions than any other agency 'Absolutely tasteless'\nGiven the embarrassment the situation has brought for both the ad network and the global conservation network, one wonders how an ad packed with incendiary imagery got past DDB checkpoints to make it into international award shows. "Obviously somebody made this ad to win awards and get attention," said Bob Moore, chief creative officer at Publicis USA, when consulted on the matter. "It's absolutely tasteless. It probably was a rogue creative team trying to win awards. This desperation to win awards is getting out of control." "This ad also shows us there is no such thing as local," he continued. "Digital distribution has made it so that everything is global. You need to be sensitive to a wider audience. But that's not the case here because they entered it into international awards shows. That's half the problem." ~ ~ ~Contributing: Rupal Parekh Local ads, global fury MICROSOFT POLAND'S RACIAL EDIT\nMicrosoft Poland's business website displayed a racially manipulated\nversion of a photo from the software company's U.S. site. In the original, a\nblack man is sitting at a conference table with an Asian man and a white\nwoman. For the Polish site, a white man's head was pasted over the black\nman's. The image was condemned for its laziness -- the black man's hand is\nstill visible in the Polish version -- and for racial insensitivity. BURGER KING'S SACRED SNACKS\nAds for the fast feeder in Spain in July depicted the Hindu goddess\nLakshmi sitting on top of a ham sandwich above the banner "A snack that\nis sacred.", The ad, from an agency in Spain, was offensive not only\nbecause it used a deity to sell sandwiches but because many Hindus are\nvegetarian. MEXICO'S ABSOLUT WORLD\nAn Absolut vodka print ad from Teran/ TBWA in Mexico City redrew a map\nof Mexico to include most of the U.S. Southwest. Even though the ad ran\nonly in Mexico, it was called racist by some Americans once blogs carried it\nnorth of the border last year. EL PA?S AND 9/11\nSpanish newspaper El Pa?s ran an ad in 2004 showing pictures of the\nManhattan skyline before and after the Sept. 11 attack with the caption "A\nlot can happen in a day. Imagine what can happen in three months" to\npromote three months of free access to elpais.com. Negative attention\nhome and abroad forced the paper to run a page-one apology.