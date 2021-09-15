DDB New York hires Mat Bisher as its new chief creative officer

“We have great aspirations about lifting the creative product in New York specifically, which is what Matt’s being brought in to do, in a responsibility that I share with him,” Weiss says. “It’s also about how do we get all these offices in the U.S.—Chicago, San Francisco and New York—humming together. What I've found works best is when we have an amalgam, what I call a kind of creative gang, versus the genius with 1,000 helpers model. That worked for a really, really long time, but I don't think that's the world we live in today. It has to be a gang of creatives who want to help each other, grown on each other’s abilities.”

Of the accounts he’s especially looking forward to, Bisher cites supermarket chain Kroger. DDB New York had been the grocery chain’s first agency and steered its major brand refresh in 2019, and Bisher sees potential to do even more. “It’s a brand about people, about food, one that nourishes us, and it has the ability to do lots of things. I’m ready to jump in and see what we can make for them besides just advertising.”

Bisher will step into his new role on October 1. The agency’s current Co-Chief Creative Officers, Lisa Topol and Derek Barnes, will be departing the agency at the end of this month as part of the new leadership restructure. “Lisa and Derek were tremendous leaders and moved the New York business forward and we’re grateful for everything they put into it,” Weiss says. “They’re going to do amazing things, I have no doubt.”

Though the last 18 months took a huge toll on big agencies in particular, both Bisher and Weiss believe that big shops will remain relevant and crucial players to the industry. “I have seen the ebbs and flows of this business, with people wanting to work in a different style of agency or at a different place," Bisher says. "Ultimately, it comes down to the best creative minds and the best thinkers and business people getting together and figuring out creative solutions to solve problems. If you have the right talent, you can figure it out anywhere.”



