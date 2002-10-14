DDB WINS BROOKS SPORTS AD ACCOUNT

SAN FRANCISCO (AdAge.com) -- Omnicom Group's DDB Worldwide, Seattle, has picked up ad duties for Brooks Sports, the Bothell, Wash.-based marketer of footwear, apparel and other sports accessories. Brooks Sports sells through five retail stores and through Footlocker and other retailers globally. DDB will launch efforts with a print campaign in fitness, running and other publications starting next spring, an agency spokesman said. Billings were undisclosed. DMNA, Palo Alto, Calif., was Brooks' previous agency.