How DEI cutbacks are impacting brand marketing and agency strategies

The ad industry continues to feel the impact of brands rolling back their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, as evidenced this month by the scarcity of Black History Month support from marketers. The regression is sparking concern among diverse-owned agencies that fear their businesses will be impacted, and who also worry that the current falloff in diversity efforts will cause Black Americans to distrust brands. “People are running scared like a bunch of hapless sheep who have forgotten they work at the most powerful companies in the world and have the power to shift, shape and drive culture, not bend the knee to the basest parts of it,” said Lola Bakare, a chief marketing officer adviser and owner of inclusive marketing firm be/co. More: A celebration of creative excellence for Black History Month Lack of opportunities There has been a conservative backlash against DEI, including at the federal level, with President Donald Trump implementing an executive order to stop DEI programs across the government and its agencies. Meanwhile, Target, Walmart and McDonald’s are among a growing group of brands that have pulled back on DEI. The result is a dwindling of business opportunities around multicultural or diverse marketing, said Joe Anthony, the founder and CEO of Hero Media and the Hero Collective, causing agencies in the space to rethink or recalibrate. “I have to now compete with my general market counterparts for general market-only business, which this industry has shown an opposition towards awarding us,” added Anthony, who co-founded diversity and inclusion conference Blackweek. Part of the reason for the retreat is a confusion in terms. While multicultural marketing and DEI are “related and connected, they are not the same thing,” said the CEO of an agency who requested anonymity. DEI is related to internal company practices and how businesses create more equitable and inclusive workforces, the CEO said, while multicultural marketing is external, a form of segmentation of target consumers. There’s “a very sad and frankly ignorant conflation of the DEI rollback and what business critical targeted marketing should look like,” said Myles Worthington, CEO and founder of Worthi—an agency dedicated to helping brands connect purposefully with marginalized consumers. “These audiences are still massive in size, buying power and influence—and only getting larger—regardless of what the administration is doing about DEI.” Impact on Black History Month support Campaigns celebrating Black History Month seem to be directly impacted by this conflation. Several people who spoke to Ad Age said marketers have trimmed initiatives around Black History Month, and Ad Age has observed a noticeable decrease in Black History Month campaigns this year compared to the recent past. Anthony said that’s an especially disappointing trend given that campaigns around DEI, including those tied to cultural observances like Black History Month, are one of the main “things keeping our segment of the industry afloat.” Jason Klein, chief operating officer and co-founder of SeeMe Index, an AI platform that evaluates inclusive marketing, said that according to consumer trends platform Spate, for the first full week of Black History Month in 2023, there were 232.5 million views of content on TikTok with a #blackhistorymonth related hashtag. In 2024, that number fell to 215.7 million views. This year, views of the first full week of content with the hashtag dropped to 190.1 million views. The question, said Klein, is: “Who is pulling back on BHM: brands, creators or consumers?” Some people interviewed believe the culprit is brands. “What we’re seeing is that some brands have lost the courage to live their values in fear of being called out by conservative activists,” said Stacey Wade, CEO and executive creative director at Nimbus. “In today’s political climate, supporting Black History Month is viewed as a DEI initiative, and DEI itself has become solely framed as a Black initiative [leading brands to mistakenly conclude] that this support could adversely impact their brand.” “It also confirmed what a lot of Black consumers already knew–brands love Black culture, but they don’t love or value Black consumers enough to support what’s important to their community on a consistent basis,” Wade said. Kumi Croom, managing director at Duncan Channon, said “this retreat is shortsighted,” pointing to U.S. Census data that shows a 276% rise in Americans identifying as two or more races between 2010 and 2020, “jumping from 2.9% to 10.2% of the population.” “Black History Month campaigns aren’t just about celebration, they’re about authentic connection,” Croom said. “Companies that choose to sit this out risk alienating consumers who are paying close attention to which brands show up and which ones retreat when it’s no longer convenient.” Some people maintain that there are marketers who are investing in connecting with Black culture throughout the year rather than running a one-off ad timed to Black History Month in February. “Rather than confining their efforts to a single month, many are embracing a year-round commitment to Black culture,” said Andy Checo, managing director of PR and social at d expósito & Partners. “This shift isn’t about doing less—it’s about doing better, ensuring that meaningful engagement becomes the norm.” Nike is an example of a brand that “remains committed to Black storytelling and community investment,” Croom said, and “its recent Super Bowl ad showed us that they’re taking a stand and sticking up for marginalized groups.” Nike’s Super Bowl comeback, its 60-second “So Win” in-game ad, celebrated women athletes and their accomplishments and featured stars including Sha’Carri Richardson, Caitlin Clark, Jordan Chiles and Sabrina Ionescu. How DEI cutbacks are affecting agencies Brands had already started to rebrand DEI after the Supreme Court’s 2023 decision to effectively end affirmative action, and those efforts have accelerated in recent months, according to multiple executives interviewed by Ad Age. Marketers are increasingly turning to agencies to help them navigate the way they message about such efforts moving forward. “There’s been a lot of conversation around, ‘Do we now just say diversity, or do we now talk about inclusion? Because diversity is also a little charged,’” said Tara DeVeaux, CEO of Burrell Communications, who said that none of Burrell’s clients have yet paused or canceled diversity-focused campaigns, or reduced the agency’s scope. (She declined to comment on the shop’s relationship with McDonald’s, which recently retired some diversity goals.) Other marketing services businesses are feeling a sharper impact. Larry Adams, the CEO and founder of XStereotype, an AI platform that gathers insights about identifying racial bias and risk factors in campaigns, told Ad Age that a campaign he was working on, backed by a government agency, to “promote healthier outcomes for Black audiences,” has been shut down. “There’s just widespread confusion on how to proceed,” said Adams. “Contracts are being canceled and paused.” While some clients have signaled a willingness to stay the course on DEI, there’s largely been “a full stop,” he added. Since January, a few people have suggested to Adams that he rebrand XStereotype and make it seem less like it’s a “fact-checking” platform on race—a decision he said isn’t out of the question. “If enough potential customers are like, ‘Hey, I don’t want anything to do with anything that sounds racial,’” Adams said, “you know, I have to make the right decision for my business.” Many shops are bracing for further changes in the year ahead. As brands continue to pull back on DEI programs that will limit opportunities available to agencies, said Coltrane Curtis, founder and managing partner of Team Epiphany. Curtis said diverse-owned shops aren’t often considered for traditional reviews or lead agency assignments and instead have to rely on relationships at brands, a challenge that will only intensify as marketers eliminate DEI-specific roles. The U.S. government is one of the nation’s 50 largest advertisers (Data available to All Access subscribers) The CEO of the agency that does multicultural and general market work said the best thing for agencies to do right now is stand firm on what they do best and continue to produce effective work that will demonstrate why marketing to diverse audiences matters. “I don’t want to be simplistic,” this person said, but “great work” is how clients will continue spending money, “how search consultants are going to call you … The best antidote is to do great work.” One holding company executive said agencies with government contracts are particularly concerned that their internal DEI initiatives may eventually be attacked. Those agencies are essentially “employees of the government,” this executive said. “They bend to the winds of profit.” A silver lining Still, some agency executives believe there’s a silver lining. Brands’ cutbacks on DEI may spark broader conversations about the historically disproportionate investment in diverse communities, according to Anthony. “When these brands start feeling it in their pocketbooks, with respect to their inability to sell products to an important growing consumer base that is not decreasing in size or buying power or influence, then objectivity will have to come in,” he said. An executive at a diverse-owned agency, who also requested anonymity, said the one positive he’s taken away from all of this is that his team knows the clients that continue to work with them are truly committed. “A lot of people have been asking me, ‘are you seeing less traffic? Are you seeing less inbound? Do you feel a dip?’” the agency executive said. “To be honest, I feel a dip in people who are just browsing. As a guy who is focused on my revenue line, [that’s been] a boon for me. My phone doesn’t ring unless someone’s a serious buyer for the first time in a while." He said it's a “welcome miss” that brands are not just calling his agency “in order to check a box.” There are also brands that continue to stay the course and several people interviewed said these are the companies that will win in the long term. Wade pointed to Costco as an example for other marketers to follow. The membership-based retailer has recently refused to budge to conservative activist pressure and instead reaffirmed its commitment to diversity. Said Wade: “They didn’t stutter when they put their 10 toes down on that fertile DEI earth.”