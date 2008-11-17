Why Dentsu Married McGarry

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- In early June, Tim Andree, the head of\nU.S. operations for Japanese ad giant Dentsu, picked up the phone\nand dialed John McGarry, ad veteran and CEO of Madison Avenue shop\nMcGarryBowen.\nThe two had never spoken before, but Mr. Andree -- a career client\nturned agency honcho -- was eager to mine Mr. McGarry's more than\nfour decades of experience in the business, mostly at Young &\nRubicam in the days before the agency turned itself over to\nMartin Sorrell and WPP Group.