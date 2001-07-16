DEUTSCH WINS PHARMACIA-PFIZER DRUG ACCOUNT

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Co-marketers Pharmacia Corp. and Pfizer tapped Interpublic Group of Cos.' Deutsch, New York, to handle the direct-to-consumer account for the the successor drug to wildly popular Celebrex after a months-long review, a spokesman for Pharmacia told AdAge.com. The drug is known only by its generic name, valdecoxib, and is expected to receive approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration during the first half of next year and then be swiftly moved to market. The size of the account was uncertain, but Celebrex generated some $31 million in spending during the first quarter of this year, according to Taylor Nelson Sofres' CMR. Deutsch handles other Pfizer drugs Zoloft and Zyrtec. Calls to Deutsch were not returned.