DEUTSCHE TELEKOM REVIEWS $450 MILLION MEDIA ACCOUNT

BONN, Germany (AdAge.com) -- Deutsche Telekom is reviewing its estimated $400 million to $450 million advertising media buying and planning account for five European countries. The marketer's two incumbents on the account, Interpublic Group of Cos.' Universal McCann, Frankfurt, and Grey Global Group's MediaCom, Duesseldorf, have been invited to pitch, along with WPP Group's MindShare, Frankfurt. The media assignment covers five countries: Germany and the U.K., Europe's two biggest markets, and the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Austria. In Germany, MediaCom handles Telekom's $280 million media buying account and Universal does the planning. Universal handles planning and buying in the other four countries. Deutsche Telekom will hear the three networks' pitches in mid-April.