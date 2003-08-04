DIAGEO ASSIGNS TWO ACCOUNTS

CHICAGO (AdAge.com) -- Spirits marketer Diageo consolidated its on-premise marketing with US Concepts, New York, for Diageo North America and Diageo-Guinness USA brands in most states. Separately, Schieffelin & Somerset, the joint venture between Diageo and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which imports and markets luxury spirits and wines, renewed its contract with the integrated marketing subsidiary of CoActive Marketing Group. 20 brands The CoActive unit will handle thousands of consumer sampling and promotional events, and restaurant training for 20 brands, including Smirnoff, Smirnoff Ice, Smirnoff Ice Triple Black, Captain Morgan, Baileys Irish Cream, Guinness, Harp, Red Stripe, Johnnie Walker, Hennessy, Tanqueray, Grand Marnier, Moet & Chandon and Dom Perignon. Billings were not disclosed.