Diageo sends global media account to PHD
Diageo confirmed that it has chosen Omnicom Media Group's PHD as its media agency of record across the majority of its global account, following a review that kicked off in September 2019.
"After a closely contested review of our global media business, we are delighted to appoint PHD as our media agency of record across the majority of our business," Isabel Massey, global media director at Diageo, said in a statement. "The move encompasses both planning and buying and draws on top talent and leadership from across Omnicom Media Group."
Diageo—the alcoholic beverage giant behind brands like Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker and Baileys—spends about $350 million a year on measured media globally, and $140 million in North America, according to estimates from COMvergence.
Dentsu Aegis Network's Carat previously handled the majority of Diageo's media planning and buying. Carat had successfully defended the North American media account in 2016 following a global review, after which it also added Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia to its remit.
"We are extremely proud of our long-standing relationship with Diageo and the business outcomes that our partnership has driven over the last two decades," a Carat spokesperson said. "We wish Diageo continued success with their new agency arrangements."
Massey added, Diageo is "lucky to have worked with Carat and our incumbent agencies and I speak on behalf of all of Diageo in thanking the brilliant teams there for their partnership, specialist knowledge and the passion they have brought to our business.”
According to Campaign, which first reported the win, Carat competed in the final stage of the recent review, which is still ongoing in certain markets, against Publicis Media and the Omnicom Media Group team led by PHD. The report said IPG Mediabrands and WPP's GroupM were also involved earlier on in the review.
WPP's Mindshare had previously overseen media duties for India and South Africa and Publicis' Mediavest (which is now Spark Foundry) handled Australia.