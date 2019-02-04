Doubal and Thomson promoted to chief creatives at McCann U.K.; Lefebvre now leads FF Paris

Rob Doubal & Laurence Thomson Credit: McCann

Rob Doubal and Laurence (Lolly) Thomson are now chief creative officers at McCann U.K. Previously, the pair were joint CCOs at McCann London. They remain co-presidents of the London office, which they joined six years ago from Wieden & Kennedy. The duo was also at Mother before that. Their work with Microsoft Xbox won McCann London the Creative eCommerce Grand Prix at Cannes last year.

Olivier Lefebvre Credit: FF Paris

FF Paris, the creative boutique agency founded by Frederic Raillard and Farid Mokart, promoted Olivier Lefebvre to president and partner. He rises from executive creative director. Previously he was creative director at CLM BBDO and a copywriter at DDB Paris. Lefebvre has worked with brands including Mercedes France, Tag Heuer, Pepsi-Co, Mars, Greenpeace, Audi, Lipton and The Economist.

Chris Seda Credit: FCB

Chris Seda joins FCB Health Network as senior vice president and director of product design. He will lead the new digital product design practice, which will provide web, mobile, app, voice and experiential offerings. Previously, he was VP, head of experience design at 360i and a digital group creative director at TBWA.

Al Patton Credit: Dagger

Al Patton joins Dagger as its first chief creative officer. Previously he was executive creative director for the Atlanta office of 22Squared. Prior to that, he was VP, group ECD at R/GA New York. He has also held positions at DDB, FCBi, DigitasLBi and Deutsch and has worked with clients including American Express, Kraft, Nike, Samsung, Dunkin', Home Depot and SweetWater Brewery.