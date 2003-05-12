DRAFT SAID TO WIN AARP AD ACCOUNT

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Omnicom Group's Rapp Collins Worldwide, New York, has been told it lost the review for the AARP/UnitedHealth Group direct marketing account, according to people familiar with the matter. Those with knowledge of the review Related Stories: AARP OPENS REVIEW FOR $100 MILLION ACCOUNT Direct Marketing Work for Health Insurance Program The account has been variously estimated at between $25 million and $100 million. A Rapp Collins spokesman declined to comment. Executives at Draft and UnitedHealth Group's Ovations unit, which handles the AARP program, could not be reached.