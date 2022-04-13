Droga5 London elevates Shelley Smoler to chief creative officer

Droga5, part of Accenture Interactive, has promoted Executive Creative Director Shelley Smoler to London chief creative officer. The appointment follows news that current CCO David Kolbusz will be departing the agency in May for a new venture in the U.S.
Smoler will be the London agency’s first female creative chief. She joined in 2017 with her creative partner, Raph Basckin, as its first creative director. She steadily rose through the ranks—to group creative director the following year and then executive creative director in 2020.
Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.
Smoler has led on the agency’s major accounts including Amazon, Brewdog, Diet Coke and Vestiaire Collective. Her calling card is work that speaks to culture while also having impact on the greater world. Among her highlights are Amazon campaigns including the Emmy-nominated “Before Alexa,” a recent Vestiaire Collective effort promoting the retail brand’s vintage offerings with a puppet fashion show as well as Brewdog’s “Beer for Everyone” campaign highlighting the brand’s environmental cred.