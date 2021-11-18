Droga5 promotes three key executives amid global expansion

Droga5 has promoted three executives in a signal that the agency will continue its global expansion under Accenture's ownership. Susie Nam has been promoted to CEO of the Americas, Dan Gonda to president of Droga5 New York, and Sean Lackey to global chief marketing officer.
All three executives have driven Droga5’s success in recent years. Nam, who most recently has served as global chief operating officer, first joined the agency in 2009 when it only had 50 employees. In her new role, she will be responsible for leading Droga5’s New York office and its soon-to-be-opened Brazil outpost, supporting client business across North and South America, and “ensuring the agency maintains its creative edge as it evolves into new global markets and canvases,” according to a statement by the agency. The New York office was previously led by Droga5’s global CEO Sarah Thompson.
While a spokesman for Droga5 confirmed there aren’t any current plans to open into new markets in the U.S., the agency has been expanding its footprint globally. In May it opened a Tokyo office with plans to open offices in Brazil and China within the next 12 months. That would bring the number of offices for the agency, which also has a location in London, up to five.