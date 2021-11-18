Droga5 promotes three key executives amid global expansion

Gonda, who had served as managing director for the past three years, first joined the agency in 2013 as group account director. He will be responsible for overseeing client relationships and business operations for Droga5 New York. This is the first time someone has held the New York president title since Thompson had it in 2013 before she was elevated to her current role.

Lackey adds the global title to his existing CMO role, ensuring that Droga “stays true to its essence in new regions,” according to a statement by the agency. He left Droga in 2018 after a nearly five-year stint but rejoined the agency shortly before Droga was acquired by Accenture in 2019. In the past two years, Lackey has helped lead the agency to its best years for new business.

“Something we take pride in at Droga5 is empowering our people to grow from within and take the agency to new heights; Susie, Dan and Sean embody the Droga5 culture and DNA and have been instrumental in our success,” Thompson said. “From extending our unique model with Accenture Interactive across several markets and clients to fostering a generous and ambitious creative culture, they will continue to be instrumental in our success as we expand and innovate.

There aren’t any plans to replace either of the previous roles, a spokesman for the agency said.

These are the latest significant executive moves for Droga5. Most notably David Droga made waves in the industry when he took on Accenture’s CEO role from Brian Whipple in August. In April the agency promoted Harry Román-Torres to chief brand strategy officer of its New York office after 13-year vet Jonny Bauer departed to join investment firm Blackstone. In February, Droga5’s then global chief creative officer, Neil Heymann, departed to help create Publicis Groupe’s “center of creative excellence,” Le Truc.