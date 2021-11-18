Agency News

Droga5 promotes three key executives amid global expansion

Susie Nam has been promoted to CEO of the Americas, Dan Gonda to president of Droga5 New York, and Sean Lackey to global chief marketing officer
By Brian Bonilla. Published on November 18, 2021.
Grey hires New York Times exec to lead New York office
20211118_Sean_Susie_Dan_PhotoCredit-Paul-McGeiver_3X2.png

From left: Sean Lackey, Susan Nam and Dan Gonda

Credit: Paul-McGeiver/Droga5

Droga5 has promoted three executives in a signal that the agency will continue its global expansion under Accenture's ownership. Susie Nam has been promoted to CEO of the Americas, Dan Gonda to president of Droga5 New York, and Sean Lackey to global chief marketing officer. 

All three executives have driven Droga5’s success in recent years. Nam, who most recently has served as global chief operating officer, first joined the agency in 2009 when it only had 50 employees. In her new role, she will be responsible for leading Droga5’s New York office and its soon-to-be-opened Brazil outpost, supporting client business across North and South America, and “ensuring the agency maintains its creative edge as it evolves into new global markets and canvases,” according to a statement by the agency. The New York office was previously led by Droga5’s global CEO Sarah Thompson.

While a spokesman for Droga5 confirmed there aren’t any current plans to open into new markets in the U.S., the agency has been expanding its footprint globally. In May it opened a Tokyo office with plans to open offices in Brazil and China within the next 12 months. That would bring the number of offices for the agency, which also has a location in London, up to five.

Gonda, who had served as managing director for the past three years, first joined the agency in 2013 as group account director. He will be responsible for overseeing client relationships and business operations for Droga5 New York. This is the first time someone has held the New York president title since Thompson had it in 2013 before she was elevated to her current role.

Lackey adds the global title to his existing CMO role, ensuring that Droga  “stays true to its essence in new regions,” according to a statement by the agency. He left Droga in 2018 after a nearly five-year stint but rejoined the agency shortly before Droga was acquired by Accenture in 2019. In the past two years, Lackey has helped lead the agency to its best years for new business.

“Something we take pride in at Droga5 is empowering our people to grow from within and take the agency to new heights; Susie, Dan and Sean embody the Droga5 culture and DNA and have been instrumental in our success,” Thompson said. “From extending our unique model with Accenture Interactive across several markets and clients to fostering a generous and ambitious creative culture, they will continue to be instrumental in our success as we expand and innovate. 

There aren’t any plans to replace either of the previous roles, a spokesman for the agency said.

These are the latest significant executive moves for Droga5.  Most notably David Droga made waves in the industry when he took on Accenture’s CEO role from Brian Whipple in August. In April the agency promoted Harry Román-Torres to chief brand strategy officer of its New York office after 13-year vet Jonny Bauer departed to join investment firm Blackstone. In February, Droga5’s then global chief creative officer, Neil Heymann, departed to help create Publicis Groupe’s “center of creative excellence,” Le Truc.

 

