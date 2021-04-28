Droga5's Global CSO Jonny Bauer exits after 13 years
Droga5 Global Chief Strategy Officer Jonny Bauer is leaving to join investment firm Blackstone. In the wake of his departure, the agency has promoted Head of Strategy Harry Román-Torres to chief brand strategy officer of its New York office.
While Droga5 has been heralded for its powerful creative ideas, the agency has gained as much acclaim for the strong strategy that served as the backbone of its work. That can largely be credited to Bauer, who joined in 2008 and founded its strategy practice more than a decade ago.
In his new post, Román-Torres will partner with Chief Media Officer Colleen Leddy and Chief Knowledge Officer Andy Littlewood to oversee Droga5’s strategic discipline. The agency will not be naming a new global strategy chief.
Román-Torres was Bauer’s first hire to the strategy team. His strategic insights helped cultivate numerous notable campaigns such as IHOP’s temporary rebrand as “IHOb”; The New York Times’ “The Truth Is Worth It”; and other standout pushes for UNESCO, Brady Campaign, Under Armour, Hennessy and Facebook. His work earned him Ad Age’s strategic planner of the year honor at the 2019 Creativity Awards.
Román-Torres also serves at the helm of Droga5’s intercultural practice, which emphasizes diversity for every brand the agency works with.
“Harry is an original thinker whose power lies in his commitment to cultivating and championing different perspectives,” Sarah Thompson, Global CEO of Droga5, said in a statement. “His curiosity and appreciation for all aspects of culture have helped define the Droga5 culture over the years. With the talent and leadership of Harry Román-Torres, Colleen Leddy and Andy Littlewood, we look forward to the next chapter of our story.”
As for Bauer, agency Founder and Creative Chairman David Droga says, “I’m genuinely excited for Jonny,” going on to credit him for his “seismic contributions” to Droga5 and the strong strategic foundation he established that will continue even after he leaves. “I can’t overstate how important Jonny was to the agency. There are so many things he did for us, but perhaps the most important was that he put in place a new generation of leaders.”
In his new role at Blackstone, Bauer will lead a new brand transformation and its portfolio of over 200 companies, as first reported in Forbes. He will help bring the private equity firm’s brand strategy more upstream as a part of the M&A process, as well as during a company’s evolution within Blackstone.
Bauer is the latest leader to leave the agency this year. Global Chief Creative Office Neil Heymann departed in February to open Le Truc, Publicis Groupe’s new center of creative excellence, based in New York City.
Román-Torres' promotion is Droga5’s latest move to build out its leadership bench. In 2019, the agency elevated Executive Creative Directors Tim Gordon and Felix Richter to co-chief creative officers, and Executive Creative Director Alexander Nowak to global head of art.