Droga5's head of technology joins BCW as its first chief technology officer
Droga5 Head of Technology Chris Kief has joined WPP’s BCW as the PR firm’s first chief technology officer. His is the latest in a string of departures from Accenture Interactive-owned Droga5, including Chief Strategy Officer Jonny Bauer, who left last month to join investment firm Blackstone; and Global Chief Creative Office Neil Heymann, who left to open Publicis Groupe’s Le Truc in February.
For the past several years, Kief has worked on the global redesign and re-platforming of the Harley-Davidson website. “In my new role with BCW, I look forward to pairing my career-long experience in creative technology and engineering with BCW’s expertise in developing insight-driven ideas that earn attention and really move people,” Kief says. “With earned ideas plus scalable, technology-driven solutions plus data-driven attribution modeling we are best able to help clients achieve their communications objectives.”
Before joining Droga5 in 2019, Kief was head of technology at 360i, where he worked on mobile applications, responsive web applications, search marketing tools, e-commerce optimization and media data management for clients including Absolut and Adobe Experience Manager and with Mini USA, Verizon, Capital One and Target. He oversaw a team focused on innovation technology, technical direction, engineering and devops, marketing and media technology and conversion optimization.
Prior to that, he was chief technology officer at Saatchi & Saatchi New York and global executive technology director at TBWA\Worldwide. He has also held creative technology positions at Saatchi, TBWA and CPB during his 20-year career.
At BCW, Kief will report to Global CEO Donna Imperato. “Chris is an innovator and a visionary who has been at the forefront of developing new technology to produce engaging and high-performance work for clients,” she said in a statement. “He’s really a unicorn. Chris brings an entirely new world of technology combined with a creative approach to solutions that will appeal to the entire C-suite. He will work across all aspects of our technology-driven business.”