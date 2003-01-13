DRUG MAKER ROCHE MOVES BRANDS OUT OF D'ARCY

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Pharmaceutical marketer Roche is moving ad business now at Publicis Groupe's D'Arcy Masius Benton & Bowles in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, to Cordiant Communications Group's Bates Group, said executives familiar with the situation. Spending could not be determined but the move involves numerous brands, including vitamins (Redoxon, Berocca), medicine (Delsya, Aleve) and health products (Cal de Sene, Floresse). Calls to D'Arcy and to Bates were not returned at press time.