DRUG MAKER TURNS TO WPP SHOPS FOR AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Drug maker Aventis has selected three agencies within WPP Group's Young & Rubicam network to handle an awareness campaign for a condition known as deep-vein thrombosis. Aventis manufactures Lovenox, a drug frequently prescribed to treat deep-vein thrombosis. Y&R Advertising, public relations agency Burson-Marsteller and Mediaedge:CIA, for media buying, all New York, are charged with creating a campaign explaining deep-vein thrombosis, a condition that most often is a blood clot in the deep veins of the leg that may lead to pulmonary embolism. An Aventis spokeswoman confirmed that the company conducted a review, in which agencies from holding companies including WPP, Omnicom Group and Interpublic Group of Cos., participated, though she declined to discuss specific competitors. Spending on the account has not been determined. The drug maker in July launched a Web site, www.thrombosisonline.com, to disseminate information on the condition.