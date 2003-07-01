E-TRADE HIRES AD REVIEW CONSULTANT

SAN FRANCISCO (AdAge.com) -- E-Trade Group Inc. has hired review consultant Select Resources International, West Hollywood, Calif., to conduct a review for a new advertising agency for its estimated $35 million account, according to executives familiar with the situation. Incumbent out Omnicom Group's Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, San Francisco, the financial services firm's advertising agency, will not participate in the review, an executive said. Officials from E-Trade and did not return calls. Goodby Silverstein executives and officials at Select Resources declined comment. Super Bowl spots Goodby Silverstein has created advertising for E-Trade since 2002, including memorable Super Bowl spots featuring a chimpanzee that rode a horse through the desolation of the dot-com crash and danced in a glitzy stage show. E-Trade did not advertise in the 2003 Super Bowl, and a new management team has indicated interest in more direct-response initiatives, the executives said. Headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., E-Trade provides financial services including stock brokerage services, options trading, banking and mortgages.