The Economist is relaunching its lifestyle publication, 1843

Credit: 1843, compilation by Ad Age

The Economist is relaunching its bimonthly lifestyle publication, 1843, on Wednesday with an updated logo, a redesign, a more multiplatform focus and a new tagline, "Stories of an extraordinary world."

The magazine, whose name nods to the year The Economist was founded, will include long-form features on topics such as design, style, food and travel. The cover story for the relaunch is "Death of the calorie," a piece exploring what the magazine describes as "the world's most useless measure."

1843 has run a print edition since April 2016; before then the publication bore the name Intelligent Life. Along with the redesigned brand, logo and content, the publication will let readers access content in more ways, through film, podcasts, social channels and events.

Some advertisers are looking to align themselves with the type of long-form type stories offered by 1843, says Mark Beard, 1843's publisher.

Editor-in-Chief Rosie Blau joined The Economist in 2011 and was appointed editor of 1843 in January 2018. She hopes to take on topics people feel they know already and give them a new or surprising perspective.

"My main aim as a journalist is to look at the world slightly sideways," she says.

Blau says the publication isn't targeting any particular age group or demographic, but rather an individual who is engaged and curious.