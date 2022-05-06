Edelman unit advises clients to stay silent on abortion debate, per leaked agency memo

The episode underscores the difficulties companies of any kind must face as hot-button issues beyond the scope of their work dominate the national conversation. But it’s particularly embarrassing for Zeno, which is in the business of reputational management and says authenticity is one of its core values.

Questions arose today after the progressive newsletter Popular Information published excerpts from an email that Katie Cwayna, Zeno’s executive VP for media strategy, sent to staff outlining what she considered the best approach for clients: dodging any questions about Roe that news outlets might pose in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating it’s about to be struck down.

“Do not take a stance you cannot reverse, especially when the decision is not final,” Cwayna warned in the email that was sent to employees, who were directed to share the message with clients. “Subjects that divide the country can sometimes be no-win situations for companies, because regardless of what they do, they will alienate at least 15 to 30 percent of their stakeholders.”

In a separate segment, she cautioned companies to avoid “media fishing” on the topic, which could draw unwanted attention, and not to respond to any questions about the company’s stance posted on social media.

Leilani Sweeney, Zeno’s global head of marketing, confirmed to Crain's Business Chicago that the email was sent May 3— the day after Politico published the draft opinion on its website—but said the note “was intended to provide counsel on immediate response in the earlier hours of breaking news, not a prescription for how to handle the issue for the long term.”

She didn’t provide a copy of the email but said the Popular Information story didn’t reflect the entire communication. Sweeney said the email also told companies to recognize that many employees, especially female workers, could be triggered by the upcoming court decision and that some companies may choose to approach the situation in their own way.

The email also said clients might want to consider “delaying outreach of major brand announcements for the remainder of the week (press releases, etc.) if your goal is major business or mainstream press."

Cwayna has worked for Zeno since January 2020, according to her LinkedIn profile, and previously headed media relations at Fox News. Zeno didn't address questions about why Cwayna's Twitter account appeared to be suspended.

Sweeney did, however, take the opportunity to clarify Zeno’s own stance on abortion rights: “We believe in equal access to health care for all, and a woman’s right to make decisions about her health care,” she wrote in an email. “At the same time, we live in a world with different opinions and different views and we respect those differences.”

Judd Legum, the founder of Popular Information who also ran the former progressive news website ThinkProgress, noted in the article that Zeno’s advice to clients seemed to contradict its persona as a socially conscious company that, for example, in March 2021—just ahead of International Women’s Day—advocated on its website for “making a commitment to a gender equal world.”

Zeno employs more than 200 people at its Chicago offices, according to its website, and has operations across the U.S., Asia and Europe. The midsized firm counts Netflix, Kraft Heinz brands, Salesforce, Kia Motors, Hershey’s and Coca-Cola as clients among an impressive list that includes other Fortune 500 companies. It generated $75 million in revenue in 2018, according to parent company Edelman, the world’s largest public relations consultancy by revenue, that’s co-headquartered in Chicago and New York.

Some of Zeno’s core services include strategic planning, creative production, performance communication, media consulting, crisis communications and reputation management.

“Given the world we live in and the need for business to be more and do more, our purpose is embedded in our everyday actions and inspires all that we do for our clients and ourselves to make a positive impact on people's lives and in society,” Zeno says of its mission on its website.

Edelman, which has owned Zeno since it was created in 1998, didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday. It also made headlines for social advocacy when it joined a list of 60 companies that wrote a letter opposing Texas’ policy of initiating child abuse investigations against parents who allow their children to receive gender-reaffirming surgery.

One of Edelman’s flagship products is its Trust Barometer report, an annual trust and credibility survey that is meant to serve as a guide for businesses, governments, NGOs and media.

One of the report’s top 10 findings, according to a document posted on Edelman’s website, is that “societal leadership is now a core function of business.” It further states: “When considering a job, 60% of employees want their CEO to speak out on controversial issues they care about and 80% of the general population want CEOs to be personally visible when discussing public policy with external stakeholders or work their company has done to benefit society.”

Elyssa Cherney is a reporter for Crain's Chicago Business. Ad Age contributed to this report.