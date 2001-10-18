ELI LILLY WANTS ONE SHOP FOR $67 MILLION MEDIA ACCOUNT

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Pharmaceutical maker Eli Lilly & Co., Indianapolis, is preparing to consolidate its estimated $67 million-plus media buying and planning account at one agency, executives familiar with the matter said. The review comes as the company readies its launch of Cialis, an erectile dysfuntion drug that could challange Pfizer's Viagra. Lilly also markets depression drug Prozac, which is now facing generic competition, as well as osteoperosis drug Evista. It co-markets diabetes treatment Actos. A call to an Eli Lilly spokesman was not immediately returned.