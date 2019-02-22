Energizer taps UM as North American media agency of record

Energizer Ultimate Lithium TV Commercial, 'Writing on the Lens' Credit: Energizer

Energizer wants to power up its media in North America with Interpublic Group of Cos.-owned media agency UM.

The company announced the media agency will serve as its agency of record for media planning and buying in North America for the Energizer brand.

The St. Louis-based manufacturer of batteries previously worked with GroupM's Wavemaker for media planning and buying in the region for the brand. Wavemaker continues to lead buying and planning for all other global markets, Energizer said.

Wavemaker declined to comment.

The decision comes after an agency review that kicked off in fall 2018 with Ebiquity. Energizer continues to work with creative shop Camp & King.

Energizer Holdings spent an estimated $57.8 million million in measured media in the U.S. in 2017, according to Kantar Media.