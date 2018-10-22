Today is the early bird deadline for Ad Age's 2019 Agency A-List and Creativity Awards

A-List and Creativity Awards Logo

Entries for Ad Age's Agency A-List & Creativity Awards are now open and Tuesday is your last chance to make the early bird deadline.

Entries into any category by 11:59 p.m. EST, October 23, 2018, will save $200 on the entry fee.

The awards honor the top forward-thinking leaders, agencies and creative innovators in the marketing industry today.

The long-running Agency A-List is handpicked by the editorial staff at Ad Age, who comb through hundreds of submissions every year before settling on an Agency of the Year and nine more honorees.

From the A-List submissions, the Ad Age team will also determine Standouts and Ones to Watch. We recognize outstanding entrants in categories such as Innovator Agency of the Year, Media Agency of the Year, Multicultural Agency of the Year, In-House Agency of the Year, Production Company of the Year, and more.

Now in their third year, the Creativity Awards highlight outstanding work, people and tech in categories including Campaign of the Year, Creative Director of the Year, Best Work for Good, Consumer Product of the Year, and Startup of the Year. Juries comprising respected veterans from the agency and brand world, convened by Ad Age, will choose finalists and winners.

Ad Age Agency A-List winners and Creativity Awards finalists and winners will be published in Ad Age. All winners will be jointly recognized at a gala held in New York in April 2019.

Because creativity and innovation is always changing, we have added seven new categories this year.

In the Agency A-List we have added:

Data/Analytics Agency of the Year

Design Agency of the Year

CMO of the Year

In Creativity we have added:

Chief Strategy Officer of the Year

Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year

Featured Category: Best AI/Code

Featured Category: Best Use of Voice Tech

The final deadline for the A-List Awards categories is Dec. 18, 2018, at 5 p.m. EST.

The final deadline for the Creativity Awards categories is Jan. 8, 2019, at 5 p.m. EST.

Get complete details on categories, deadlines and pricing, or begin your submissions, on the Agency A-List & Creativity Awards entry site.

AGENCY A-LIST CATEGORIES

Agency of the Year

Media Agency of the Year

Multicultural Agency of the Year

International Agency of the Year

Innovator Agency of the Year

In-House Agency of the Year

Data/Analytics Agency of the Year

Design Agency of the Year

Production Company of the Year and Production Company A-List

Executive of the Year

CMO of the Year

CREATIVITY AWARD CATEGORIES

People

Chief Creative Officer of the Year

Creative Director of the Year

Creative of the Year

Chief Strategy Officer of the Year

Strategic Planner of the Year

Media Planner of the Year

Director of the Year

Brand Marketer of the Year

Account Manager of the Year

Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year

Work

Campaign of the Year

Experiential Campaign of the Year

Content Marketing of the Year

Best Work for Good

Tech Application of the Year

Craft of the Year

Short Form/Tiny But Mighty

Featured Category: Best AI/Code

Featured Category: Best Use of Voice Tech

Companies