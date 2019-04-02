Twitter has a new head of global brands, and Wunderman Thompson's Ben James heads to T Brand

Katie Ford Credit: Twitter

Katie Ford is now head of global brands at Twitter. She joins from Amobee, where she was chief client officer. Prior to that, she was president, client solutions at Publicis Media, working with brands including P&G, Coca-Cola and USAA. She replaces Melissa Barnes, who moves to managing director of Canada and Latin America. Ford also serves on the boards of a homelessness prevention group and She Runs It.

Ben James Credit: T Brand

Ben James, former chief creative officer at Wunderman Thompson New York (and J. Walter Thompson New York before that), will join T Brand, The New York Times' branded content studio, as head of creative in May. Previously, he has held positions at CAA, Crispin Porter & Bogusky, TDA, Y&R Chicago and Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

Mike Densmore Credit: Forsman & Bodenfors

Forsman & Bodenfors promoted Mike Densmore from president to chief executive officer of the agency's New York office. He joined in 2017 and has spearheaded efforts with clients including Hyatt, Diageo, iRobot and Victoria's Secret. Previously, he was BBH's first global chief growth officer, helping to add Netflix, Amazon, Nest, Hello Fresh, Brighthouse Financial, Grubhub and Seamless to the roster. He has also been CMO at McKinney, head of business development at Droga5 and has worked with brands including Google, Spotify, Nike, JetBlue, Budweiser, General Motors and Converse.

The Gut São Paulo team Credit: Gut

Gut São Paulo opened earlier this month, the third office for the new independent agency, after Miami and Buenos Aires. Managing Director Valeria Barone joins from Hyper Island, and Executive Creative Director Bruno Brux joins from Grey Brazil. Together, they lead a team of 11 people.

Cavel Khan Credit: Vice

Cavel Khan joins Vice as SVP North America, client partnerships. Previously, he was senior manager on large client solutions at Twitter and spent eight years at Microsoft. In addition, the company's sales arm Vice+ promoted Tim Daugherty to SVP strategy & operations; Sarah Harrison to SVP, creative studio; Ben Dietz to SVP, partner concepts & development and Dan Bowen to SVP, production.

Benton Roman Credit: Johannes Leonardo

Johannes Leonardo hired Benton Roman as group executive producer to lead day-to-day production capabilities on the Volkswagen account. He joins from Goodby Silverstein & Partners where he spent nine years, overseeing production for BMW, Adobe and First Republic and working with brands including the NBA, Cisco, Specialized and TD Ameritrade.

Jesse Darling Credit: Accenture

Accenture Interactive hired Jesse Darling as a creative director. Most recently, he was a CD at AKQA on Verizon Wireless. He also worked at Razorfish on brands like Mercedes-Benz, Ford Motor Company, Prudential, The Economist and PNC Bank.

Billy Boulia Credit: The Community

The Community hired Billy Boulia as group connections director, a new role for the agency. He will work across accounts including Verizon, Magic Leap and Mondelez for the Miami, New York and San Francisco offices. Boulia joins from Digitas North America, where he was VP, group director, social, overseeing media strategy for PepsiCo, Macy's, Delta Airlines, Comcast and Memorial Sloan Kettering. He was also senior director, social media at Hearts & Sciences.

Jason Parks Credit: Barkley

Barkley promoted Jason Parks from EVP managing director to chief growth officer. He has spent eight years at the agency working with clients including Hershey, Dairy Queen, Planet Fitness, ESPN, Krispy Kreme, Coleman and Nestle Purina Pet Care. Previously, he was EVP/idea director and partner at Adamson in St. Louis.

Marcus Kawamura, Jayson Fittipaldi Credit: Nobox

Miami-based agency Nobox hired Marcus Kawamura as chief creative officer and partner. Previously he served as global creative director at Crispin Porter & Bogusky, and executive creative director before that. He has also worked at AlmapBBDO in Brazil. Agency founder Jayson Fittipaldi becomes chief innovation officer.