FALLON LOSES SUBWAY AD ACCOUNT

CHICAGO (AdAge.com) -- Citing a disagreement over the direction of the company's advertising, Subway Restaurants is parting with its advertising agency, Fallon Related Stories: SUBWAY'S FEELING OK ABOUT BEING BAD Why The Sandwich Chain's New Ads Miss the Mark FALLON WINS $220 MILLION SUBWAY AD ACCOUNT New Work Expected to Break in October "A year into it we're not getting the kind of work we need," said Chris Carroll, director of marketing for the Subway Franchisee Advertising Fund Trust, which handles marketing decisions. The decision was made Friday, he said. He wouldn't comment on specific areas of difference. 'We didn't click' "We just didn't click creatively," says David Lubars, Fallon North America's president and executive creative director. Fallon, part of Publicis Groupe, won the $220 million account last July and subsequently rolled out the "It's OK, I had Subway" campaign, which provided comic twists to the idea that eating the restaurant's low-fat sandwiches excused cheating on a diet at other times. In one spot, a husband catches his wife eating ice cream, which she justifies by saying she had eaten at Subway. He uses the same excuse when she sees him washing the car in a cheerleader's uniform. McCarthy Mambro Bertino Subway will work with independent agency McCarthy Mambro Bertino, Boston, on an interim basis, Mr. Carroll said. It will hold a review this summer.