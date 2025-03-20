FCB Chicago’s CEO is leaving

FCB Chicago CEO Kelly Graves is leaving the Interpublic agency to become CEO of Eastport Holdings, a marketing services company whose holdings include agencies such as 9Rooftops, Mindstream Media Group, 500 Degrees, Blue Text and Marca. After Graves departs in April, the Windy City office will be led by Jen Neumann, a longtime FCB employee who now carries the title of executive VP, group management director. Neumann, who is Chicago-based, will be promoted to president. Graves was promoted from chief marketing officer to president of the agency in late 2019 after the departure of FCB Chicago president and CEO Michael Fassnacht. Graves added the CEO title in 2022. “We are truly grateful for all of Kelly’s contributions during her 17-year tenure, and we wish her the very best in this next chapter,” FCB said in a statement, adding that Neumann “will work closely with the broader Chicago Leadership Team to build on our momentum and continue delivering the impactful work that defines FCB.” FCB Chicago’s largest clients include Clorox Co., Cox Communications, Discover and Blue Cross and Blue Shield. \r\n\r\n See all of Ad Age’s 2025 Agency A-List winners here\r\n Memphis, Tennessee-based Eastport Holdings is backed by private equity firm SouthWorth Capital Management. Graves, who will remain in Chicago, is charged with focusing on agency growth, talent development and collaboration across the Eastport portfolio, according to a statement. “Kelly’s experience delivering YOY growth for FCB’s largest operation, her passion for business development and her commitment to her clients and involvement in their business are exactly what we need to take Eastport to the next level,” Eastport Holdings Chairman Bubba Patton said in a statement. Graves is leaving as Omnicom Group works to complete its $13 billion acquisition of Interpublic Group of Cos., announced in December. Graves said the merger is not the reason she is leaving. Omnicom-IPG—everything agencies and marketers need to know “I love FCB,” she said in an interview. But “it was time for a new challenge and a new change. Let’s be honest, independents (agencies) are having a moment right now, so this is very appealing to me.” Her FCB exit continues a wave of executive turnover inside Chicago offices of holding company-owned agencies. Some shops have consolidated more leadership in New York. Also read: New York’s hot ad jobs market is hurting other cities For instance, Omnicom’s BBDO in August hired former Wieden+Kennedy New York President Jiah Choi as CEO for both its New York and Chicago agencies, following the July departure of Jeff Adkins, who had led the Chicago office, known as Energy BBDO. Emma Montgomery, who had been at the helm of Omnicom-owned DDB Chicago since May 2023, left for New York late last year to become Droga5’s global chief strategy officer. The agency put its Chicago office leadership under Caroline Winterton, U.S. CEO of adam&eveDDB. Also heading to New York last year was Britt Nolan, who left his position as president and chief creative officer of Publicis Groupe’s Leo Burnett Chicago to become chief creative officer for North America at IPG’s McCann Worldgroup. Renato Fernandez, named CCO of Publicis Creative US last summer, added the role of Leo Burnett Chicago CCO. By naming Neumann as president of FCB Chicago, the agency signaled it remains committed to keeping a high-ranking executive in the city. “Chicago is the heart of FCB,” Graves said. “It is where we were founded and it has always been the location of our largest office. Our capabilities are built out here. The majority of our client roster resides here.” Graves said she recommended Neumann as her successor. “This is a job that Jenn had her sights set on since she started working for me. And over the last six years, she demonstrated a ton of growth, creatively, strategically and from a business standpoint. She’s ready to take it on.” As she moves to Eastport, Graves has plans to bolster the Chicago office of 9Rooftops, a creative shop that has worked for brands including Adidas, Whirlpool and wine marketer Tenfolds. “We have our sights set on Chicago as a key market for talent and clients,” Graves said.