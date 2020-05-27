FCB creates program to employ quarantined creatives in search of work
FCB put out a call to engage creatives in quarantine looking for work through a freelance-type program called Never Finished, named after the agency's mantra.
The Interpublic Group of Cos. agency says the call is “open to anyone who has the equipment and passion to create visual work from home” regardless of their experience.
Kerry Hill, executive VP and director of production for FCB North America, says initially this is a U.S. outreach with the goal of accepting about 25 to 30 creatives into the network. Never Finished will be seeking animators, editors, photographers, designers, developers and content creators.
Never Finished creators will be enrolled in a three-month program beginning the week of June 15 that will allow them to engage in FCB projects as they see fit. Prospects can submit their applications through Friday by emailing [email protected]—applicants must submit a resume and/or reel, along with answers to this question: When it comes to creativity, why do you feel it’s important to remain “never finished”?
Hill says anyone can apply; no college degree or previous agency experience is required. She says FCB will be looking for people who can "express the 'never finished' idea [and] understand our philosophy," explaining that the mantra is reflective of "creative ideas that can grow and flex and become infinite."
According to FCB, the agency has been able to avoid implementing any furloughs or layoffs in the U.S., a cost-cutting action countless other shops have been forced to take. Hill says with many agencies having to furlough and cut staff as well as cancel internships, Never Finished is just one way to help keep people employed through the pandemic.
As Ad Age previously reported, advertising, public relations and related services lost 36,400 jobs in April alone.
"A lot of people are out of jobs and don't have access to work right now," Hill says. "Initially it's three months but hopefully it will lead to positions for people. This is a way to get in."
Starting June 15, those that are accepted into the program—FCB says creators will be enrolled based on their creative skillsets, work samples and ability to create content from home—will attend creative briefings led by FCB executives via Zoom. The frequency and timing of the briefings will vary by week and Hill notes that creators can choose which to participate in, based on their availability. A FCB creative lead will present the creative assignments and an agency producer will assign production details.
Within a week of submitting content, creators will receive feedback and compensation.
FCB is also one of several agencies reimagining its summer internship program this year. While many agencies in major cities have canceled their summer internships due to the coronavirus pandemic, shops like FCB are carrying them out virtually to continue providing opportunities for college students and recent graduates.