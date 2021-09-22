Agency News

FCB names Vita Harris global chief strategy officer

Position was held by Nigel Jones, who will take on a chairman role
By Brian Bonilla. Published on September 22, 2021.
Audi goes into creative agency review
20210922_Vita_Harris_Nigel_Jones_3x2.jpg

Vita Harris and Nigel Jones

Credit: FCB

FCB has elevated Vita Harris, previously chief strategy officer, to global chief strategy officer. The position was previously held by Nigel Jones, who after taking some personal leave, will become chairman of the network, working on special projects with FCB Worldwide CEO Carter Murray

In her new role, Harris' responsibilities will expand to include ​​FCB’s strategic offering for clients "to lead greater alignment of FCB’s deep strategic capabilities with its robust performance and data offerings" across all disciplines, the company said, as well as continuing to lead the agency’s DE&I marketing efforts.

Harris, who has been with the agency for 25 years (beginning at Draft before it became part of FCB) first joined as senior VP, director of strategy and planning. Eventually rising the ranks, she operated as chief strategy officer since 2014. During that time Harris led strategies and campaigns for ​​for brands like American Express, Bank of America, Verizon and, most recently, Walmart.

Harris says she will be focused on making sure FCB’s proprietary tool suite is “exceeding expectations” across the network, creating a stronger bond between strategic planning and data, and continuing to bring a DE&I influence to the agency’s work.

“When I first started in this industry, I asked myself the question, 'What do I want to do while I'm here in this industry as a career?'" Harris said. “And the answer was I want to be in a role where I can influence the culture of where I'm working. It's been important to me, especially as someone who is a person of color. So I want to continue to really bring to fruition what I think agency and client are trying to do in terms of DE&I, but not as it relates to the workplace and the workforce, this is in the marketing.”

In 2019, Harris helped develop FCB’s proprietary process of identifying and labeling biases to prevent them from making their way into the work across strategy, planning, and creative, which has been deployed and embraced by a number of the agency’s clients.

One example of this is FCB/Six’s “Go Back to Africa” campaign two years ago for Black & Abroad, which ended up winning a Creative Data Grand Prix.

“Honestly the creative teams were very nervous about bringing this work to the market,” Harris says. “So we literally went through the concepts and said 'Do these concepts manifest negatively in any of this work?' And the answer to that question was no. It gave us the courage to really go full force in the market with something that ultimately became a big winner and had a social impact as well as a commerce impact.”

This has also led to Harris providing DE&I consulting help for FCB clients and even non-clients.

“We have some of the top 20 spending clients in the world,” Murray says. “There's one, in particular, that we don't work with, who Vita has gone to the organization to talk about [the process]. So this isn't just a tool that we're using with our clients. This is something that's now going industry-wide.”

Jones and Harris will report to Murray and will partner closely with him, global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle and FCB’s recently appointed Global Head of Data Science and Connections, Tina Allan, to further align strategic capabilities with data offerings, such as FCB/Six.

FCB had a strong showing in Cannes this year, winning Network of the Year, and FCB Chicago topping all U.S. shops in the Agency of the Festival rankings, coming in third globally, following AMV/BBDO London in first and Publicis Italy Milan in second. The Chicago office’s ”Boards of Change” campaign which featured protest billboards upcycled into voting booths, earned 15 Lions, including the Media Grand Prix and Titanium.

In this article:

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

View all articles by this author
