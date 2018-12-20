Publicis' holiday video wants you to feel bad about your Marcel snark

Credit: Publicis

Marcel has been the derrière of countless industry jokes and snark since Publicis Groupe announced at Cannes last summer it would be forgoing award shows for a year to fund the new AI program.

A holiday video from the French holding company acknowledges that the ribbing hasn't been easy on Marcel, which was introduced in May. The AI tool helps with tasks such as locating people within the company who have experience with certain clients or product sectors, and it allows employees all over the world to pitch ideas for creative work. Marcel will be gradually rolled out to Publicis' global workforce, and the holding company aims for it to reach 90 percent of its employees by 2020.

The video went out to employees Wednesday morning.

"If what I've read online is true, most of you don't like me," says Marcel, who has a French accent and takes the form of a rather adorable face on a tablet, which wheels around in the video on a robot body with wheels.