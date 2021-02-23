Final deadline approaches for Ad Age's 2021 A-List and Creativity Awards
Tuesday, March 2 is the final deadline to enter the 2021 Ad Age A-List and Creativity Awards. The awards celebrate the most accomplished agencies, standout work and forward-thinking leaders and talents in the industry.
The long-running A-List is determined by the editorial staff at Ad Age, while the Creativity Awards winners are selected by top industry leaders.
This year's Creativity Awards juries will be led by Debbie Vandeven, global CCO of VMLY&R (Work); Bonnie Wan, partner and head of brand strategy at Goodby Silverstein & Partners (People); Dara Treseder, senior VP and head of global marketing and communications at Peloton (Business); and Diane Jackson, chief production officer at DDB Chicago (Production). They will be leading a jury lineup of top industry execs from agencies and companies including Apple/Beats, Droga5, Google, Gut, Wieden + Kennedy, Yum Brands and more.
A shortlist of Creativity finalists will be released in May; A-List and Creativity winners will be announced in the June 7 issue.
A-List & Creativity Awards final deadline pricing:
$600 per category. Deadline March 2, 2021, at 5 p.m. ET
There will be no deadline extensions.
See full details for the A-List and Creativity Awards here and enter here.
A-List
Agency of the Year and A-List
Creative Agency of the Year
Media Agency of the Year
Multicultural Agency of the Year
International Agency of the Year
In-House Agency of the Year
Data & Analytics Agency of the Year
Design Agency of the Year
Agency Executive of the Year
Brand CMO of the Year
Creativity Awards
Work
Idea of the Year
Experiential Campaign of the Year
Content Marketing of the Year
Best Work for Good
Tech Innovation of the Year
Craft of the Year
Tiny But Mighty
People
Chief Creative Officer of the Year
Creative Director of the Year
Creative of the Year
Chief Strategy Officer of the Year
Strategic Planner of the Year
Media Planner of the Year
Brand Manager of the Year
Account Manager of the Year
Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year
Production
Production Company of the Year and A-List
Agency Producer of the Year
Director of the Year
Director to Watch
Editorial Company of the Year
VFX Company of the Year
Music & Sound Company of the Year
Business
Best ROI: Work that Works
Best Launch of the Year
Visionary/Founder of the Year
D-to-C Brand of the Year