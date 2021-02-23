Agency News

Final deadline approaches for Ad Age's 2021 A-List and Creativity Awards

Last day to enter is March 2
Published on February 23, 2021.
With 37 categories, there are multiple ways to win at the 2020 Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards.

Credit: Sean T. Smith for Ad Age

Tuesday, March 2 is the final deadline to enter the 2021 Ad Age A-List and Creativity Awards. The awards celebrate the most accomplished agencies, standout work and forward-thinking leaders and talents in the industry. 

The long-running A-List is determined by the editorial staff at Ad Age, while the Creativity Awards winners are selected by top industry leaders.

This year's Creativity Awards juries will be led by Debbie Vandeven, global CCO of VMLY&R (Work); Bonnie Wan, partner and head of brand strategy at Goodby Silverstein & Partners (People); Dara Treseder, senior VP and head of global marketing and communications at Peloton (Business); and Diane Jackson, chief production officer at DDB Chicago (Production). They will be leading a jury lineup of top industry execs from agencies and companies including Apple/Beats, Droga5, Google, Gut, Wieden + Kennedy, Yum Brands and more.

From left: Debbie Vandeven, Bonnie Wan, Dara Treseder and Diane Jackson

Credit:
Photos courtesy

A shortlist of Creativity finalists will be released in May; A-List and Creativity winners will be announced in the June 7 issue.

A-List & Creativity Awards final deadline pricing:
$600 per category. Deadline March 2, 2021, at 5 p.m. ET

There will be no deadline extensions.

See full details for the A-List and Creativity Awards here and enter here.

A-List

Agency of the Year and A-List
Creative Agency of the Year 
Media Agency of the Year
Multicultural Agency of the Year
International Agency of the Year
In-House Agency of the Year
Data & Analytics Agency of the Year 
Design Agency of the Year 
Agency Executive of the Year
Brand CMO of the Year 

Creativity Awards

Work

Idea of the Year
Experiential Campaign of the Year
Content Marketing of the Year
Best Work for Good 
Tech Innovation of the Year
Craft of the Year 
Tiny But Mighty

People

Chief Creative Officer of the Year  
Creative Director of the Year
Creative of the Year
Chief Strategy Officer of the Year 
Strategic Planner of the Year
Media Planner of the Year
Brand Manager of the Year  
Account Manager of the Year 
Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year 

Production

Production Company of the Year and A-List
Agency Producer of the Year
Director of the Year 
Director to Watch
Editorial Company of the Year
VFX Company of the Year
Music & Sound Company of the Year

Business

Best ROI: Work that Works
Best Launch of the Year
Visionary/Founder of the Year
D-to-C Brand of the Year

